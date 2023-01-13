Sanjay Chouhan, writer of Paan Singh Tomar, passes away at 62

MUMBAI: Renowned screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, best known for film pieces like 'Paan Singh Tomar' and 'I Am Kalam', passed away at the age of 62 battling a chronic liver illness at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre, on Thursday.

The deceased writer was admitted to the hospital for 10 days, where he battled his ailment before passing away.

Sanjay is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. Chouhan took an active part in defending the rights of the writing community as well. Chouhan received many honours throughout his career, including a Filmfare Award for Best Story for his subliminal film I Am Kalam (2011).

Among Chouhan's notable films are Dhoop and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara. Not just this, the late writer also has co-written Saheb Biwi Gangster films with Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Chouhan was born and raised in Bhopal, according to online reports. His mother was a teacher, and his father was employed by the Indian Railways.

Sanjay Chauhan began his career as a journalist in Delhi before relocating to Mumbai after penning the 1990s crime drama Bhanwar for Sony television.

Chouhan also wrote the dialogue for Sudhir Mishra's acclaimed 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, which is another one of his noteworthy accomplishments. The funeral will take place at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium today at 12.30 p.m.