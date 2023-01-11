Well deserving achievement: Celebs on Golden Globe win for 'RRR' track

NEW DELHI: Film personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Chiranjeevi on Wednesday took to social media to congratulate SS Rajamouli's and "RRR" team for making India proud with the Golden Globe win for "Naatu Naatu".

Actors Prabhas, "RRR" star Alia Bhatt, Mahesh Babu joined fans in wishing the team after "Naatu Naatu" won the 'best original song-motion picture' award at the ceremony on Tuesday.

"Congratulations RRR, for winning the Golden Globe Award .. a most well deserving achievement!!" Bachchan wrote on Twitter.