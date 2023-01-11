RRR team brings Indian touch to 2023 Golden Globe red carpet

Washington : It's a moment of pride for all Indians to see 'RRR' team owning the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards 2023. Director SS Rajamouli and actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan made a stylish entry at the international gala.

Before the commencement of the awards night, the official Twitter handle of RRR posted a picture of the trio. For the special occasion, Rajamouli opted to wear traditional Indian wear.

Ram chose to wear a bandhgala suit, while Jr NTR looked dapper in a black tuxedo. In the image, we can also spot Ram's wife Upasana Kamineni, Rajamouli's spouse Rama Rajamouli and Jr NTR's wife Lakshmi Pranathi. Ace music director M. M. Keeravani also stuck a smiling pose with 'RRR' team. Ram, too, shared the same photogram on his Instagram handle and wrote, "THE #RRR FAMILY !On the way to the GOLDEN GLOBES @goldenglobes."