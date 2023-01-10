Thunivu is another well-researched film from Vinoth: GM Sundar

CHENNAI: GM Sundar walks into our office and people recognise him and address him as Duraikannu Vaathiyar (his character in Sarpatta Parambarai). It doesn’t stop there, they say, “Enna joke kaatriya,” his dialogue from the film that sparked several memes over the last couple of years. “Even when I am out on the street for morning walks, people pass by me saying, ‘Enna joke kaatriya’.” I am used to this now,” he laughs.

Sundar is here to talk about Thunivu that marks his second collaboration with Ajith and director H Vinoth after Valimai. “I never knew I would be a part of Thunivu when Valimai happened. Vinoth gave me a call before going for the shoot and told me about the next Ajith film he is working on and said that I will be playing a bank manager. Though I cannot divulge a lot about my role, as it would end up becoming a spoiler, I can say that my character isn’t that of grey shades like it was in Valimai. You can see me in a positive role in Thunivu. Also, Thunivu will be worth your money when you watch it,” he opens up. He explains that Vinoth’s research for the film is humongous. “Vinoth isn’t your typical director, who starts writing stories. He understands what the audience wants and the research that goes behind his stories are amazing. Be it Sathurangavettai or Theeran, he studied the plot so well. The same goes for Thunivu too,” adds the actor.

Sundar also shares with us his on location experience of working with Ajith. He smiles as soon as he reminisces and says, “He is a thorough gentleman. He doesn’t pretend. He genuinely respects people around him and he eats with his team and tells his team to prepare food for everyone like how they prepare food for him. The best thing is he introduces himself to someone meeting him for the first time. I still can’t get over his humanity,” he concludes.