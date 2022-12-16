Thunivu can't be restricted to one genre: H Vinoth

CHENNAI: Director H Vinoth talks to us in the middle of post-production of Thunivu and says he is as excited as us for the film’s release on Pongal day. After Valimai’s release earlier this year, there has been a huge hype, which paved the way for speculations around the story.

“More than the pressure and the responsibility of making a huge budgeted film with Ajith on board, various versions of Thunivu story started doing the rounds everywhere,” laughs Vinoth. According to the filmmaker it has its own advantages and disadvantages. “Some people say it’s a heist film, while others say it’s a cerebral thriller. Going by these, the audience comes to the theatre with a lot of expectations and if a movie doesn’t cater to its hype and rumours, people are disappointed. We need to be wary of it and that was the pressure we faced when we were filming Thunivu.” he tells us.