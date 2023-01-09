'Kal Ho Naa Ho' child actress Jhanak Shukla gets engaged

MUMBAI: Jhanak Shukla, who is known for starring in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' and the 2003 hit television show 'Karishma Ka Karishma', is all set to start a new chapter of her life as she got engaged to beau Swapnil Suryawanshi, a certified fitness trainer.

Jhanak's mother and veteran actress Supriya Shukla shared a picture from the roka ceremony on her Instagram story. Jhanak, too, shared a reel from her roka ceremony on Monday.