‘Sita Ramam’ art director Sunil Babu passes away, Dulquer condoles

NEW DELHI: ‘Sita Ramam’ art director Sunil Babu passed away on Thursday. To express grief on this loss, actor Dulquer Salmaan penned an emotional note on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Dulquer dropped a picture of the late art director along with an emotional note.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Heart hurts. The kindest warmest soul who quietly went about his work with so much passion and made no noise about his immense talent. Suniletta thank you for the memories. You brought life to our films. Can’t come to terms with this. Praying for your family and all those who loved you dearly.”