ARR Birthday: Revisiting some musical gems by the 'Mozart of Madras'

CHENNAI: A.R. Rahman, the Indian musical maestro known for his soulful music and plethora of awards and honours turned 56 years old on Friday.The 'Mozart of Madras' has been an inspiration to many and his work is a window of his roller coaster journey.

Unusual in more ways than one Rahman has given us albums and melodies that will be etched in everyone's hearts forever. This Avant Grande musician changed not only how music was conceived, but also its practices.

In the true sense of its techno-pop avatar, Rahman has fuelled the idea of a modern India, global in its ambition. As Rahman touched 57 today, let's take a look back at some of his musical gems:

'Chotti Si Aasha' From 'Roja' (1992)

'Roja' is one of Rahman's insanely popular and well-received albums to date. He made a thunderous statement and announced himself into the film music world with a total bang.

Rahman was clearly carving out his space, but he did not dissociate himself from the melodic tradition. The unique style and sound captured the aspiration of India's new music audience.