Varisu to release in theatres on Jan 11, to clash with Thunivu

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated actor Vijay's Varisu is set to release worldwide in theatres on January 11 alongside Thunivu.

The production house, Seven Screen Studio, tweeted, #Varisu - WORLDWIDE FROM JAN 11 🔥 #VarisuFromJan11 #Thalapathy @actorvijay Sir @directorvamshi @SVC_official @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @RedGiantMovies_ @SunTV @Lyricist_Vivek @Jagadishblis @TSeries #VarisuPongal (sic)

Earlier on Jan 4, the trailer was out and in which Vijay was seen in a classy and massy avatar. The characterisations around the actor seems to have been set strongly. While Sarathkumar plays Vijay's dad, Shaam plays his brother while other characters plot the fall of a business empire. How Vijay saves it is what 'Varisu' will be all about.

'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen.

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

