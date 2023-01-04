Cinema

Varisu trailer: Vijay shoulders this stylish family drama for 148 seconds

The much-awaited Vijay's Varisu trailer is all yours now
Vijay in 'Varisu' trailer
Vijay in 'Varisu' trailerScreengrab
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The most-anticipated trailer of actor Vijay's Varisu directed by Vamsi Paidipally is out now.

The production house, Sri Venkateswara Creations, took to its official Twitter and wrote, "THE BOSS has arrived #VarisuTrailer feast is here nanba #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @directorvamshi @MusicThaman @iamRashmika @karthikpalanidp @Cinemainmygenes @Lyricist_Vivek."

The 2-minute-28 seconds-long trailer is a mix and match of Vijay in a classy and massy avatar. The characterisations around the actor seems to have been set strongly. While Sarathkumar plays Vijay's dad, Shyam plays his brother while other characters plot the fall of a business empire. How Vijay saves it is what 'Varisu' will be all about.

'Varisu' is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations, the music for the film is composed by Thaman S, Karthik Palani is the cinematographer, and editing by National Award-winning editor K. L. Praveen.

Apart from Vijay, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

