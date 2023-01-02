Rajkumar Santoshi's 'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' teaser out now

Tanisha Santoshi features in the cast of her father's comeback film. The teaser of the film, set in early post-independence India of 1947-48, depicts the war of ideologies between Nathuram Godse and Mahatma Gandhi.

The prominent figures from India's political history will be portrayed by actors like Deepak Antani, Chinmay Mandlekar, Arif Zakariya, and Pawan Chopra. The movie will also feature debutant Anuj Saini in a pivotal role.

Recently, Tanisha shared the first-look poster. In the poster, Tanisha could be seen donning a printed orange suit with a yellow dupatta. She compliments her ethnic look with a 'bindi'.

'Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh' is set in an India of the filmmaker's imgination where Mahatma Gandhi survives an assassination bid and meets his attacker, Nathuram Godse, in prison.

What follows is a fiery debate and a clash of ideologies between them. With music composed by maestro AR Rahman, the film, produced by Manila Santoshi, is all set to hit the theatres on Republic Day, January 26.

Santoshi's last directorial -- Shahid Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz-starrer romantic comedy 'Phata Poster Nikla Hero' --hit the screens in 2013 and garnered a decent response from the audience.

He will also helm Mithun Chakraborty's son Namish Chakroborty and Amrin Qureshi's debut film 'Bad Boy'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.