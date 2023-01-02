Ananth Mahadevan announces his documentary 'Veterans Of War'

MUMBAI: National Award-winning film director Ananth Mahadevan has announced his next venture "Veterans Of War - The India Story".

Mahadevan stated: "This is India's biggest march of pride...the veterans of the armed forces who are the sentinels of the nation. A salute to our nation's 'kavach'!"

Written and directed by Mahadevan and produced by Ashvin Gidwani of AGP World, the 75-minute documentary film that celebrates 75 years of Indian Independence will feature real life stories and interviews of 20 Indian armed forces Gallantry awardees.

Veterans Day is commemorated every year on January 14, and this parade that is due to take place on January 8 this year, will be the final shoot and scene for this epic docu-film. In collaboration with the Navy Foundation Mumbai Chapter (NFMC), this documentary has been created.

It will feature living legends of war, where retired, top-ranking military personnel and Mahavir Chakra awardees have shared their true-life experiences.

Aside from the first-person accounts and true narratives, Mahadevan is also expected to shoot and document the proceedings from the second edition of Veterans Day Parade 2023 that will witness over 700 veterans marching in unison from Nariman Point to Marine Drive on January 8, 2023.

The parade will be led by Cdr Vijay Vadhera, a 1971 war veteran and President of NFMC, and will feature retired wheelchair-bound senior veterans, nearly 90 years of age, viz. Wing Cdr J. Nath, MVC & Bar (93 yrs), Cmde Satish Bhalla, AVSM, NM (G) (89 yrs), Capt Raj Mohindra (87 yrs) and LCdr Gopal Singh (92 yrs), Gallantry awardees and finally Navy, Army and Air Force veterans' platoon. \

Federal Bank and Transworld Group have come forward to support this unique initiative of national pride. Cdr Vijay Vadhera, President, NFMC said: "The objective of celebrating Veterans Day on 14th January every year since 2017 is to bring about compassion, empathy and respect for the veterans from the masses. It is a unique initiative of the Indian Defence Services to acknowledge and honour the selfless devotion and sacrifice by our veterans who even after retiring, are always in search of opportunities to serve the nation."

"Military veterans often receive special treatment in their respective countries, due to the sacrifices they made during wars. Many countries have longstanding traditions, ceremonies and holidays to honour their veterans."

Ashvin Gidwani, Founder, AGP World said: "'Veterans Of War' is a passionate endeavour to bring to light valiant stories of Unsung Heroes who have fought heroically for their country. To memorialise their unconditional contribution, we consented to produce the film."

Ramesh S. Ramakrishnan, Chairman, Transworld Group said: "We are honoured to be associated with this project, which is a recognition and an act of gratitude for the selfless and courageous acts of valour by our heroes of armed forces.

This is a humble offering from Transworld." Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO, Federal Bank said: "We are proud to be associated with this esteemed project, which is a tribute to the legends who have acted beyond their call of duty and exhibited selfless devotion for the country.

Their dedication and commitment to the ideals of our democracy are an inspiration. May we all work together to aspire to those ideals as a way to honour their service and sacrifice!" Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA said: "It is an honour and privilege that the armed forces have chosen the NCPA to hold their Veterans Day function in gratitude for their valiant defence of our beloved India."