Varun to star in Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's Love Today?

CHENNAI: Following the phenomenal success of rom-com Love Today, reports have been surfacing that Varun Dhawan is set to play the lead in the Hindi remake of Pradeep Ranganathan's superhit film 'Love Today'.

The reports also claim that the film will be helmed by Bollywood veteran and Varun's dad David Dhawan.

'Love Today', which had its digital premiere on an OTT platform last month, co-starred Ivana, Sathyaraj, and Radhikaa Sarathkumar, and was also dubbed and released in Telugu. The film is a modern take on relationships and was an overwhelming success at the box office.

Pradeep Ranganathan, who marked his debut as an actor with this film had thanked his fans for the overwhelming success. He also earned appreciation within the industry from actors Rajinikanth and Simbu.

The film, released in theatres on November 4 had music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and was produced by Kalapathi S. Aghoram under the banner of AGS Entertainment.