'Trust works': Love Today Director Pradeep Ranganathan thanks fans

CHENNAI: Director Pradeep Ranganathan, who marked his debut as an actor with his recently released film 'Love Today', is overwhelmed with success and shared a thank you note to his fans.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a note that read, "Is it really happening? Are the things I'm hearing and seeing real? The number. of shows,midnight shows, occupancy, demand gets higher day by day. Yesterday was Monday and i saw Noon shows going houseful, the families and repeat audience have started coming in. The response has been the same out of Tamilnadu too (Bangalore, kerala, Malaysia etc). I'm no star, I'm just one among you and the love you have showered on me is immense. I trusted you and you didn't let me down, on the other hand you just put me in cloud nine .Trust works as I said. Thank you. Thank you for trusting me AGS Entertainment Kalpathi S.Aghoram sir. I'm seeing you laughing and celebrating at theatres standing at a corner, the doors near the screen, which gives me the most happiness. The happiness on your face is my happiness and this is what i wanted, the sound in theatres and the happy faces. Thank you. I see you loving me, caring for me, supporting me. I just want to let you know I love you too and love you more. Lots of love, Pradeep Ranganathan." (Sic)

Recently, Pradeep, during a recent media interaction in Chennai, also confirmed the news that he narrated a story to actor Vijay, but refused to discuss details of it as he doesn't want to drive the discussion away from the recent outing.

The film, released on November 4 is a rom-com focused on relationships in today's world. Apart from him, the film also has Ivana playing the female lead and Sathyaraj playing her father.