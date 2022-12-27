It’s a wrap for PD-starrer multilingual movie Wolf
Cinema

It’s a wrap for PD-starrer multilingual movie Wolf

Anju Kurian and Lakshmi Rai are enacting lead roles opposite Prabhu Deva. Anasuya of Pushpa fame also has a prominent part in the movie.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The shooting of Prabhu Deva-led multilingual movie, Wolf, has been completed. The movie is being produced under Sandesh Productions in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Anju Kurian and Lakshmi Rai are enacting lead roles opposite Prabhu Deva. Anasuya of Pushpa fame also has a prominent part in the movie.

The film team has shot for 65 days in locations across Puducherry, Chennai, Bengaluru, and the Andaman and Nicobar. The movie is based on a different, surprising script, according to the makers. Vinu Venkatesh has written and directed the movie.

Ambareeshan is the music composer and Arul Vincent is the cameraman. Prabhu Deva was last seen in cameo roles in the Kannada movie Lucky Man, starring the late Puneet Rajkumar. He is also acting in a movie with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Prabhu Deva
movie Wolf
Anju Kurian
Lakshmi Rai
Sandesh Productions

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in