Vijay Deverakonda announces all expenses-paid trip for fans

MUMBAI: Every Christmas actor Vijay Deverakonda surprises his fans with his special thanksgiving gesture #Deverasanta. Christmas 2022 was no exception as the 'Arjun Reddy' star announced an all-expenses-paid trip for his 100 fans.

Taking to social media, Vijay created a poll on his social media for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if his fans want a trip to -- Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India or deserts in India.