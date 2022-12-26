Bhuvan Bam juggled different 'roles' in 'Taaza Khabar'

MUMBAI: Bhuvan Bam, who is one of the biggest YouTubers of India, is currently gearing up for his new streaming show 'Taaza Khaabar' and he had a gala time since he got to juggle different roles of co-producer, lyricist, show developer along with Hussain Dalal and Abbas Dalal, and has also lent his voice to the track in the show.

Talking about the same, Bhuvan said: "I love doing and learning everything that is creative and I am very greedy as an artist. 'Taaza Khaabar' was such an interesting project that I could not let myself miss out on this opportunity to be part of it in various ways. When you are acting, then the area of focus is on improving your part, but when I am co-producing, I have to see from all angles. There were certain parts where I related with the character on a very personal basis and music is the best way I could express that."

The show tells the story of Vasant Gawde (played by Bhuvan), a Maharashtrian boy who gains a superpower that changes his life.

Co-producer Rohit Raj added: "Bhuvan is an extremely talented artist. If I leave the project to him I am sure he will come up with a brilliant product. Having said that, his passion for work and the interest to learn new things is quite infectious. And just because he is part of multiple departments of the series he makes sure his acting is not compromised. He is a perfect example of a team player."

Produced by Rohit Raj and Bhuvan under the banner BB Ki Vines productions, directed by Himank Gaur, and written by Hussain and Abbas Dalal, the series also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar, Shilpa Shukla, J.D. Chakravarthi, and Deven Bhojani, and is set to stream from January 6, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.