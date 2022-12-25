Faithless lead singer Maxi Jazz dies at 65

WASHINGTON [US]: British electronic music group Faithless, lead singer Maxi Jazz, passed away at the age of 65 on Friday night. Taking to Twitter, the band shared a picture and wrote, "We are heartbroken to say Maxi Jazz died peacefully in his sleep last night. He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways.

He gave proper meaning and a message to our music. He was a lovely human being with time for everyone and wisdom that was both profound and accessible.

It was an honour and, of course, a true pleasure to work with him. He was a brilliant lyricist, DJ, Buddhist, a magnificent stage presence, car lover, endless talker, beautiful person, moral compass and genius. Rest in peace dearest Max. 1957 - 2022."