'Twister' sequel gets summer 2024 release date

WASHINGTON: The summer of 2024 will see the release of 'Twisters,' the follow-up to the 1996 disaster epic super hit film 'Twister.'

'Twisters' theatrical debut date was announced by Universal for July 19, 2024.

According to Variety, 'Twisters' will debut on the big screen one week before Marvel's 'Thunderbolts' and Paramount's 'Transformers: A New Generation'.

'Twisters' is being directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who guided 'Minari' to multiple Oscar nominations. Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote Leonardo DiCaprio's Oscar-winning 'The Revenant' with director Alejandro G. Iarritu, will pen the screenplay.

According to Variety, due largely to its ground-breaking special effects, the first 'Twister' became a huge smash, grossing close to USD 500 million at the international box office.

'Twister' also got Oscar nominations for best sound and visual effects in addition to its commercial success.

In the movie, storm-chasing scientists played by Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton, Cary Elwes, and Philip Seymour Hoffman attempted to contain the most potent tornado in decades. The sequel's plot is still undetermined even though it has been in development since 2020. Although Universal refers to the sequel as "a new chapter from the 1996 movie," it is unclear how the two movies will be connected.