Cinema

Soul of Varisu: Mom's yearning for son beautifully captured by Chitra's rendition

The song is themed on son returning to his mother from somewhere afar
Soul of Varisu: Mom's yearning for son beautifully captured by Chitra's rendition
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After two back-to-back dance-heavy and powerful songs, Varisu returns with a melodious track titled 'Soul of Varisu'.

The song is themed on son returning to his mother from somewhere afar.

'Soul of Varisu' is sung by the 'melody nightingale' KS Chitra. Her melliflous rendition has beautifully captured a mother's yearning for her son.

Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The music is scored by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K. L. Praveen.

Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Rashmika Mandanna
KS Chitra
Dil Raju
Vamshi Paidipally
Thaman
Samyuktha
Varisu
Varisu first look
Varisu cast
Varisu Movie
Varisu review
Karthik Palani
varisu ticket booking
Soul of Varisu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in