Soul of Varisu: Mom's yearning for son beautifully captured by Chitra's rendition

CHENNAI: After two back-to-back dance-heavy and powerful songs, Varisu returns with a melodious track titled 'Soul of Varisu'.
The song is themed on son returning to his mother from somewhere afar.
'Soul of Varisu' is sung by the 'melody nightingale' KS Chitra. Her melliflous rendition has beautifully captured a mother's yearning for her son.
Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The music is scored by Thaman, cinematography by Karthik Palani and editing by National Award winning editor K. L. Praveen.
Apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others.
