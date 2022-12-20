'Horror films gives opportunity to play around with new sound effects'

CHENNAI: Composer Prithvi Chandrasekhar talks to us from his studio in Chennai as he listens to the re-recording of Nayanthara’s Connect. With just a couple of days left for the film’s release, the single from the film Naan Varaigira has closed in on 1 million views.
“This is the only song in the film and it had to be perfect. A melodious number from a spine-chilling horror film like Connect took listeners by surprise. It is a song that speaks about a father-daughter bond. When Ashwin told me this I could visualise it as I am a dad to a four-year-old daughter. I wanted to work on something like this for quite some time. Kadhirmozhi Sudha penned the lyrics and it was exactly like the way we wanted it to be,” he says.
The song has vocals by the seasoned singer Unnikrishnan and his daughter Uthara.
“I believe that the entire song was offered on a platter. It couldn’t have gotten any better. Imagine Unnikrishnan and his daughter coming together to croon a song on dad-daughter bonding. I would sum it up as organic when you ask me about the song as well as the entire film. Vignesh Shivan as a producer too pitched in with valuable suggestions,” Prithvi adds.
Connect is the musician’s next after Bhoomika, another horror thriller. “I certainly had no qualms about being a part of a prestigious project like Connect. In fact, horror films are a joy for any composer provided we are looking to do something new in terms of sound effects to elevate the story. I don’t want to fall into a stereotype with the usual sound effects that you have seen in horror movies. It is a thin line that connects a horror and a horror comedy film in which music plays a major role. After reading the script I was looking around quietly as I processed this well-etched script. Ashwin had watched Bhoomika and he had asked if we could meet up and that is how I landed Connect,” signs off Prithvi.
