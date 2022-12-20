'Horror films gives opportunity to play around with new sound effects'

CHENNAI: Composer Prithvi Chandrasekhar talks to us from his studio in Chennai as he listens to the re-recording of Nayanthara’s Connect. With just a couple of days left for the film’s release, the single from the film Naan Varaigira has closed in on 1 million views.

“This is the only song in the film and it had to be perfect. A melodious number from a spine-chilling horror film like Connect took listeners by surprise. It is a song that speaks about a father-daughter bond. When Ashwin told me this I could visualise it as I am a dad to a four-year-old daughter. I wanted to work on something like this for quite some time. Kadhirmozhi Sudha penned the lyrics and it was exactly like the way we wanted it to be,” he says.