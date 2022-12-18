Hayek admits lap dance in 'Magic Mike' was 'physically challenging'

LOS ANGELES: Salma Hayek has admitted that her lap dance scenes with Channing Tatum in the new 'Magic Mike' film - 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' - were "physically challenging".

The actress, 56, was tasked with performing the racy act on the 42-year-old for an eye-catching scene on the third instalment of the movie franchise, reports 'The Mirror'.

Her efforts are seen in the latest trailer for the film, which dropped last month, and she's now opened up on how hard it was to perform. And now, she's revealed just how hard the scene - which is sure to set viewers' pulses racing when it hits the big screen next year - was to nail.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the Oscar-nominated star said: "It's very physically challenging. My goodness. You just wait to see. It's complicated."

According to The Mirror, Salma joined the cast for the latest filming following Thandiwe Newton dropping out. Discussing her role, she explained she's set to play a "strong woman".

She jokingly continued: "You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around."

Her comments come months after she had gushed over the acting skills of co-star Channing Tatum.

Speaking to People magazine in August, she praised the hunk's improved skills, saying: "If you thought he could dance (before), you are going to realise you haven't seen anything. His dance skills - he just got better."