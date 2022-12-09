Thunivu's first single 'Chilla Chilla' is out

"#ChillaChilla is finally here to rule your playlists like a BOSS! 🔥Song out now🤘🏻," the production house tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

Thunivu is said to be based on a mysterious mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai, but their motive of the heists remains mysterious.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu.