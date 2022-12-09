Cinema

Thunivu's first single 'Chilla Chilla' is out

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu
Screengrab from the video (L), Chilla Chilla song poster look (R)
Screengrab from the video (L), Chilla Chilla song poster look (R)
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The much-awaited Thunivu's first single 'Chilla Chilla' was released today.

The song is written by Vaisagh and sung by Anirudh. The music of the film is composed by Ghibran.

"#ChillaChilla is finally here to rule your playlists like a BOSS! 🔥Song out now🤘🏻," the production house tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

Thunivu is said to be based on a mysterious mastermind and his team forms a plan and commits bank heists across Chennai, but their motive of the heists remains mysterious.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 11 January 2023, during Pongal clashing with Vijay’s Varisu.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Thala
Ghibran
AjithKumar
Thunivu
Thunivu songs
Ajith Thunivu
Thunivu release date
ThunivuPongal
Chilla Chilla
Chilla Chilla song
Ajith's Chilla Chilla song Leaked
Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu
Thunivu ticket
Thunivu ticket booking
Thunivu first single
Thunivu cast
ChillaChilla
HVinoth
ChillaChilla single
thunivu ticket booking online
thunivu booking

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in