Netflix Drops Treason Trailer

MUMBAI: Netflix drops the official trailer for a limited series titled Treason, created and showrun and written by Matt Charman

The series star Charlie Cox, Oona Chaplin, Olga Kurylenko, Ciaran Hinds, Tracy Ifeachor, and Brian Law.

Trained and groomed by MI6, Adam Lawrence's (Charlie Cox) career seems set. But when the past catches up with him in the form of Kara, a Russian spy with whom he shares a complicated past, he is forced to question everything and everyone in his life.

A triangular relationship forms between Kara, Adam and his wife, Maddy; three people who are trying to expose each other’s secrets, navigate political and diplomatic relationships, whilst hanging onto their personal lives, and those they love most.

Helmed by Louise Hooper and Sarah O'Gorman. Executive produced by Foz Allan and Valery Ryan.

The series stream on Netflix from December 26th, 2022.