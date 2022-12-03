Baba Counting Starts: Trailer of Rajini's remastered film is out

CHENNAI: As the countdown to 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's birthday has begun, his fantasy action film Baba's remastered version trailer was dropped on YouTube.

The trailer's cuts and audio is fresh and doesn't look anachronic. Baba was first released on 2002 to mixed response and underperformed in the box-office. The film's result was attributed to the fantasy genre to which Rajinikanth and his fans were not used to.

Director Suresh Krissna recently opened up that since fantasy genre is gaining popularity across India Rajinikanth decided to re-release the film. Also, the film would be trimmed upto 20-30 minutes according to the director.