Baba Counting Starts: Trailer of Rajini's remastered film is out

CHENNAI: As the countdown to 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's birthday has begun, his fantasy action film Baba's remastered version trailer was dropped on YouTube.
The trailer's cuts and audio is fresh and doesn't look anachronic. Baba was first released on 2002 to mixed response and underperformed in the box-office. The film's result was attributed to the fantasy genre to which Rajinikanth and his fans were not used to.
Director Suresh Krissna recently opened up that since fantasy genre is gaining popularity across India Rajinikanth decided to re-release the film. Also, the film would be trimmed upto 20-30 minutes according to the director.
Fans are all hyped up to once again welcome Rajinikanth to the silverscreen in this massy film replete with supernatural elements.
The story is about Baba, a freewheeling alcoholic, who chances on past life secrets as an ascetic. This realisation comes with threats from the political world which gives Baba his purpose of life.
The trailer is been receiving rave response from the audience. Baba stars Rajinikanth, Manisha Koirala, Ashish Vidyarthi and Goundamani. The film is written and produced by Rajinikanth and directed by Suresh Krissna. AR Rahman has scored music for the film.
