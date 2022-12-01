Sasikumar-Era Saravanan’s film titled Nandhan

CHENNAI: Actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday released the first look poster of Sasikumar’s upcoming film titled Nandhan, the movie has been helmed by director Era. Saravanan, who had previously collaborated with Sasikumar in Udanpirappe. “We have wrapped up the shoot and only a couple of days of patchwork is left to be done in Pudukottai,” Era Saravanan told DT Next. The poster sees Sasikumar in a hostile avatar with a tobacco-ridden mouth. When asked if Nandhan will be a drama or a film with strong emotions, he replied, “Nandhan is a person who stays away from politics and leads a happy life. What happens to a man when politics hits him or laws that affect people’s well-being are imposed? This is what the story will revolve around,” he divulges.

Saravanan also added that filmmaker-actor Balaji Sakthivel plays a strong role in the film. Shruthi Periyasamy plays the female lead while Saran has handled the camera. Talking about the shooting schedules, Saravanan said, “We shot the film for 35 days in Pudukottai district.”