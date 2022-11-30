Shankar’s Velpaari is on, cast not finalised or approached yet

There are several speculations and reports doing the rounds on director Shankar’s Velpaari. The novel will be made as one of India’s most expensive films and is likely to go on floors late next year. The pre-production work of the film is set to take place after the release of Indian 2. The internet has been abuzz with speculations that Suriya, Yash and Ranveer Singh are likely to play lead roles in the magnum opus. However, a source in the know told us, “It is natural to discuss actors when such a huge project is in its early stages. None of them have been approached or finalised by Shankar to play important roles. His current focus is Indian 2 and Ram Charan’s film. Only after these projects Velpaari’s pre-production will begin.”