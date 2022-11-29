‘Powder talks about a hard-hitting, relevant issue’

Powder is Anithra’s second collaboration with Vijay Sri. “He is someone who knows what characters would suit me well. I play a role that many heroines would have turned down. I play a girl-next-door and the content too was strong. Not only me, Vaiyapuri, Rajendran too felt that their characters were penned in a commendable way,” she says.

Vijay Sri adds that though the film was shot in the lockdown, the story will still be relevant. “We had a lot of challenges shooting Powder. We had planned for night shoots and that is when the government announced night curfews. Acquiring permissions was difficult and we managed to pull it off. Though the story was written a few years ago, the issue is still relevant. The movie talks about women’s safety and the role of parents in a daughter’s life.” Leander Lee Marty says that such relevant topics helped him compose a strong background music for the film. “Moreover, I had Vijay Sri penning the lyrics. He is such a beautiful writer and the music will be a part of the narrative so that it elevates the film,” he concludes.