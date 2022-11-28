Yami Gautam's 'Lost' lands direct-to-digital release

MUMBAI: Yami Gautam-starrer ''Lost'' will release directly on ZEE5, the streamer said Monday.

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, the film will see Gautam play the role of a crime reporter.

The streaming platform took to its official Twitter account to share the announcement on the occasion of the actor's birthday.

''The birthday girl is ready to kick off her search for the truth! #HappyBirthday @yamigautam #LostOnZEE5 coming soon,'' ZEE5 said in the tweet.