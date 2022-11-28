Karan Johar celebrates 19 years of 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

In the video, Preity shared a clip from the film which also features Shah Rukh Khan along with her.

Released in the year 2003, the film was declared a blockbuster hit and even after 19 years of its release it remains fans' favourite.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the action thriller film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.

Apart from that, he also has south director Atlee's 'Jawaan' and Rajkumar Hirani's next 'Dunki'. Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Vikram Vedha' opposite Hrithik Roshan and will be next seen in the Pan India film 'Adipurush' along with south actor Prabhas and Kriti Sanon.