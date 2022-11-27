Kiara to announce wedding with Sidharth on Dec 2? Fans speculate

MUMBAI: Marriage rumours of actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been circulating on social media since the couple was spotted together on various occasions, although the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship.

On Sunday, Kiara took to her Instagram and shared a reel video after which fans started speculating that the 'Kabir Singh' actor might announce her wedding with actor Sidharth Malhotra on December 2, 2022.

In the video, Kiara blushed and flaunted her cute smile.

"Can't keep it a secret for long! Coming soon... stay tuned... 2nd December," she captioned the post.