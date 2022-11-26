STR croons a peppy number in Vijay’sVarisu
CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Silambarasan TR, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Pathu Thala in Hosur has crooned for a peppy number in Vijay’s Varisu. The film has music by S Thaman and STR recorded for the song recently in Chennai.
Sources say that the song will be a fast number and Vijay’s dance will be a visual treat along with STR’s voice. The song will be a curtain raiser to the audio launch that is set to take place in Chennai on December 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju and Shirish, Rashmika Mandanna plays the female lead while Sarathkumar, Shaam and Prakash Raj will be seen in important roles.
