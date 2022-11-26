STR croons a peppy number in Vijay’sVarisu

CHENNAI: Actor-filmmaker Silambarasan TR, who recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Pathu Thala in Hosur has crooned for a peppy number in Vijay’s Varisu. The film has music by S Thaman and STR recorded for the song recently in Chennai.

Sources say that the song will be a fast number and Vijay’s dance will be a visual treat along with STR’s voice. The song will be a curtain raiser to the audio launch that is set to take place in Chennai on December 24 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.