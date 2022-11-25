Must-watch: 5 Indian films to enjoy this football season

NEW DELHI: With the FIFA World Cup in full swing at Qatar, the world seems to be wrapped up in football fever. The thrill of watching your favourite players score is incomparable.
Here are 5 Indian films based on the sport which everyone must watch at least once in their lifetime.
Combining sports and horror is a risk, not every film can pull off. Tamil film Jada is one such exception that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats till the very end. The movie is based on ‘Sevens Football’, a version of the sport played predominantly in Southern India and known to be injury-prone.
This John Abraham-starrer is a must-watch for every Indian. It combines the spirit of football with a love for community and country. Ultimately, sport is a way of bringing people together, and the storyline of this film scores many ‘Goals’ in that department.
This Malayalam film somehow manages to string together heart-racing action sequences. Another film based on the ‘Sevens’ variation of the popular sport, it will leave you thrilled till the last frame.
This 2018 Malayalam film is of the biographical genre. It is based on the life of V.P. Sathyan, the former captain of the Indian National Football Team. National Award-winning actor Jayasurya portrayed the legendary sports personality. It is a must-watch to remember our country’s performance with the sport and Sathyan’s immeasurable contribution to it.
This Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Bollywood film is premised on the life of sports teacher Vijay Barse, who opens an NGO later in his life called ‘Slum Soccer’ and is instrumental in changing the lives of an entire team of underprivileged children who fondly play the sport.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android