Actress Samantha admitted to hospital?

CHENNAI: According to reports, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was rushed to a private hospital in Hyderabad due to sudden illness, according to sources. However, her spokesperson denied the same and said that she was very much healthy.

The actress recently revealed that she diagnosed with an autoimmune condition - Myositis. Her post on Instagram read: “A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with,".

The actress was last seen in a thriller film 'Yashoda', related to surrogacy.