Save the date! Varisu audio launch to be held in Chennai on Dec 24

CHENNAI: The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Varisu, which will hit big screens for Pongal, will be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 24.

The most-awaited film will clash with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

Scored by Thaman, 'Ranjithame', the first single from director Vamshi Paidipally's bilingual film 'Varisu', featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was released recently and has taken the Internet by storm.

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally, apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha among others.