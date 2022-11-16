Cinema

Save the date! Varisu audio launch to be held in Chennai on Dec 24

Scored by Thaman, 'Ranjithame', the first single from director Vamshi Paidipally's bilingual film 'Varisu', featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was released recently and has taken the Internet by storm.
Save the date! Varisu audio launch to be held in Chennai on Dec 24
Online Desk

CHENNAI: The audio launch of Vijay-starrer Varisu, which will hit big screens for Pongal, will be held at Nehru Stadium in Chennai on December 24.

The most-awaited film will clash with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu.

Scored by Thaman, 'Ranjithame', the first single from director Vamshi Paidipally's bilingual film 'Varisu', featuring Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead was released recently and has taken the Internet by storm.

Helmed by Director Vamshi Paidipally, apart from Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, the film will also feature Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha and Samyuktha among others.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Chennai
Kollywood
Rashmika Mandanna
Sarath Kumar
Vijay
Prakash Raj
Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium
Yogi Babu
Actor Vijay
Vamshi Paidipally
Thaman
Varisu audio launch
varisu audio launch chennai
Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in