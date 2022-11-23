HBD Miley Cyrus: Pop Icon's top tracks of all times

NEW DELHI: Our Hannah Montana aka Miley Cyrus turned 30 today! Pop singer Miley Cyrus rose to global fame as a child artist owing to the television sitcom Hannah Montana.
Miley Cyrus, meanwhile, won over many hearts with her bizarre blockbuster tracks. On the special occasion of her birthday, here’s taking a quick look at some of her top tracks of all time.
The song "Wrecking Ball" is the best candidate to characterise the new, "edgy" Miley Cyrus. The song, which is ostensibly a musical documentation of the pain caused by her breakup with her then-boyfriend Liam Hemsworth, evokes some heightened emotions like frustration, all-consuming love, and vulnerability. Despite being praised and criticised for its sexual overtones, the song's music video is nevertheless powerful and revolutionary on a cultural level.
The song serves as a gentle reminder that despite the fact that "there's always going to be another mountain," it's crucial to "Keep on moving/Keep ascending" and is full of pearls of wisdom for anyone at a crossroads. The song, a success in her early career, provides evidence of Cyrus's honesty and talent for writing uplifting songs.
The best way to describe "Malibu" is as a song that is truly a ray of sunlight, full of all things warm and peaceful. The song promises instant relaxation and summertime moods all year round, making it the ideal background music for a beach vacation complete with "feet in the sand" and watching "the sun go down."
The song is pure joy, featuring sincere, accessible lyrics like “I hopped off the plane at LAX/With a dream and my cardigan/ Welcome to the land of fame excess/Whoa, am I gonna fit in?” and foot-tapping sounds made it iconic.
Following her widely reported divorce from Liam Hemsworth, Cyrus released 'Midnight Sky.' The song almost serves as a confession of the singer's newly discovered courage, independence, and hope. The song is also a celebration of independence and self-love. It is one of Cyrus's best recent songs thanks to her powerful vocals and disco harmonies, which elevated the lyrics.
