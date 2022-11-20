Karan Johar showers love on his "favorite filmmaker" Zoya Akhtar

MUMBAI: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are childhood friends. On Sunday, Karan took to Instagram and shared a picture with his "friend forever" Zoya.

In the image, Karan is seen hugging Zoya tightly from behind.

"My friend forever ! #grewuptogether #favouritefilmmaker ..love you," Karan captioned the image. Karan is late filmmaker Yash Johar's son while Zoya is veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar's daughter.