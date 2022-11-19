Cinema

Veteran actor Tabassum dies due to cardiac arrest

As a child artist, Tabassum was known as Baby Tabassum and starred in movies such as ''Nargis'', ''Mera Suhaag'', ''Manjhdhar'' and ''Bari Behen'' in the late 1940s.
PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Tabassum, known for her work as a child artiste and also as host of popular Doordarshan talk show ''Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'', has died after suffering a cardiac arrest, her son Hoshang Govil said on Saturday.

''Few days ago, she was admitted to a hospital. She had gastro problem and we went there for check-up. She suffered two cardiac attacks at 8.40 pm and 8.42 pm. She passed away peacefully on Friday night,” Hoshang told PTI.

She hosted the celebrity talk show ''Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan'' from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan.

