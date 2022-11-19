5 characters in B'wood who redefined what it means to be a 'man'

MUMBAI: The rippling, muscular, dominant, assertive, heteronormative image of a man has existed in Bollywood since time immemorial. We all remember how Sunny Deol ferociously pulled out a hand pump and gave a thrashing to the villains in 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

Even prior to that, the renowned blockbuster film 'Sholay' featured a brooding Amitabh Bachchan who exemplified the image of the 'angry young man' through his larger-than-life fighting sequences where he single-handedly decimates the villain's men to the ground.

The 'macho' image has long been seen as an ideal, going on to influence real-life men as well. However, with the turn of the millennium, Bollywood finally began to diversify its representation of men, from being mere hunky dories to ascribing the nuanced realities of men as they exist in flesh.

Men can be tough indeed, but that doesn't mean they cannot be soft-hearted and emotional.

Not all men subscribe to the overrated image of a powerful, bread-earning, heterosexual figure with a superiority complex, as Bollywood has long portrayed them on screen.

This international men's day, let's take a look at 5 characters Bollywood shared on the silver screen who redefined what it means, to be a true man.