Maddy, Siddharth, Nayan to team up for a film?

Tinseltown sources tell us that producer Sashikanth, who has bankrolled several successful films like Iruddhi Suttru and Kaaviya Thalaivan featuring Madhavan and Siddharth respectively will be bringing them together again in his directorial debut.
Madhavan, Nayanthara and Siddharth
CHENNAI: Actors Madhavan and Siddharth are likely to share screenspace, 16 years after Rang De Basanti. Tinseltown sources tell us that producer Sashikanth, who has bankrolled several successful films like Iruddhi Suttru and Kaaviya Thalaivan featuring Madhavan and Siddharth respectively will be bringing them together again in his directorial debut. “The story of the film revolves around cricket and has been tentatively titled Test. Though he is keen on roping in Madhavan, Siddharth and Nayanthara for the film, things are in early stages. Of course, there have been discussions on the movie but nothing has been confirmed yet,” they said.

Meanwhile, Madhavan was last seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect that won critical acclaim. Siddharth is shooting for Indian 2 and has an untitled project with Arunkumar at the helm. Nayanthara’s Connect directed by Ashwin will be releasing soon. She also has Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan that is being directed by Atlee.

