Precious moments of Mahesh Babu with his father, late superstar Krishna

Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away on Tuesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. The late actor was known for his amazing performances and enjoyed a huge fan following. The ‘Athadu’ actor shared a very healthy bond with his father. Take a look at some precious father-son moments over the years.
Mahesh Babu shared a very emotional bond with his father and he considered him his idol. The ‘Spyder’ actor on the occasion of his father Krishna’s birthday on May 2021 shared a picture with his father and wrote, “Happy birthday Nanna.. Thank you for always showing me the best way forward.. Love you more than you'll ever know.”
The ‘Mahrashi’ actor dropped an adorable candid picture in which he was seen sharing a smile with his father and captioned it as,” That smile on his face makes it all worthwhile!.”
On legendary actor Krishna’s 77th birthday, Mahesh shared another throwback picture from his young days with the legendary actor and captioned it, “All that I am and trying to be... I owe it all to you!! Happy birthday, Nana My evergreen superstar.”
In 2018, the ‘Khaleja’ shared another throwback picture with his legendary father from an event in which he revealed that he can’t face the camera without his father and captioned it as, “Posing with the evergreen Superstar He’s been with me for the past 24 years. Can't face the camera without him :) No photoshop.. my favourite colour..my man in blue – Pattabhi.”
