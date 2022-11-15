Andhra leaders mourn passing away of Superstar Krishna

VIJAYAWADA: Mahesh Babu's father and veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna passed away due to a brain hemorrhage in the early hours of Tuesday.

After learning about the demise, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan expressed grief over the demise of Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna, the Andhra James Bond who has a large following in his long innings in Tollywood.

The actor has immortalized the role of Alluri Seetarama Raju in the film and has many hits in his illustrious career, the Chief Minister said and conveyed his condolences to his actor son Mahesh Babu and other bereaved family members.

Governor Harichandan said, "Krishna, who acted in over 350 films in a film career spanning over five decades, is a household name in both the Telugu States, and he was honoured with Padma Bhushan for his contribution to the Indian cinema. The Governor has said that Sri Krishna immortalised the role of Alluri Sitarama Raju, in the film produced and acted by him and has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members."

Actor Krishna who was brought to Continental Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday due to health issues later Monday evening Doctor said in health bullitin Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15am morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest.