Cinema

Bipasha, Karan name daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, share glimpse

Bipasha and Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of their daughter's little feet.
Bipasha, Karan name daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover
Bipasha, Karan name daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover
IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh GroverBipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a daughter and have named her Devi Basu Singh Grover.

Bipasha and Karan took to Instagram to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of their daughter's little feet.

A small note too was attached with the picture, which read: "12.11.22, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The physical manifestation of our love and blessings of Ma is here now and she is divine."

Alongside the post, they wrote: "Blessed."

Bipasha and Karan first met on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in the year 2015, and they tied the knot after a year of dating, in April 2016.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Instagram
daughter
Bipasha Basu
Baby Girl
Karan Singh Grover
Bipasha and Karan
Devi Basu Singh Grover

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in