First look of Vijay Sethupathi-Ponram’s DSP out

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi released the first look of his film DSP that is directed by Ponram and bankrolled by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films.

The poster has Sethupathi riding a motorbike and is donning a khaki. Anukreethy Vas plays the female lead while Ghibran has composed the music.

This will be the third film that will have Vijay Sethupathi in khaki after Sethupathy and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

Sources in tinseltown say that after the success of Vikram, in which Vijay Sethupathi won critical acclaim for his character, the makers of DSP decided to cash in on the opportunity.

His long-pending Yaadhum Oorey Yaavarum Kelir too will hit the screens soon.

Apart from this Vijay Sethupathi has Michael and Mumbaikar in various stages of production.