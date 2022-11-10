Hanu-Man teaser to release on Nov 15

CHENNAI: The makers of Director Prashanth Varma’s upcoming superhero film Hanu-Man announced that the film’s teaser will be out on November 15. The film stars Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in lead roles, and also has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Vinay Rai, and Raj Deepak Shetty playing pivotal roles.

Earlier in an interview with DT Next, actor Vinay Rai said that the movie is being made on a huge scale and is shaping up well.

The film’s unit shared the teaser announcement poster in which Teja Sajja can be seen standing on a hill and with a conch shell. He is wearing a multi-colour shirt and a panache. The actor underwent a remarkable physical transformation for the film, sporting long hair and a beard.

Hanu-Man is produced by Primeshow Entertainment and the music is composed by Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev, and Krishna Saurabh. Dasaradhi Shivendra will handle camera for the film, while the editor is SB Raju Talari.