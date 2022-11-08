Sai Pallavi releases director Vijay’s Tamil web series 5678

CHENNAI: Actress-dancer Sai Pallavi released the trailer of director Vijay’s upcoming Tamil web series 56878 on Monday. Posting a nostalgic story on her Instagram handle she said, “Every time I hear the count #FiveSixSevenEight, there’s a mix of passion, fear & madness that blind me! This trailer brought back so many memories!

“My (heart emoticon) to all dancers in the series. My best wishes to #Vijay sir, #PrasannaJK #Mrudhula @samcsmusic for the release on 18th of Nov (sic).”

Headlined by directors AL Vijay, Prasanna JK, and Mrudhula Sridharan and produced by AL Alagappan and Hitesh Thakkur, this original series will highlight the journey of young and talented teenagers coming from lower yet humble backgrounds.

Speaking about the project director Vijay said, “This story is close to my heart and special as I have worked with wonderful people on this. It was a great exchange of thoughts and working with Prasanna JK and Mrudhula Sridharan and 5678 is a combined product of creativity.

“There are not many films or shows that have dance as the theme down South and that’s where the germ of the idea came from. I think 5678 will connect with youngsters and adults too and will make a space in their hearts.”

This series will highlight the journey of young and talented teenagers who decide to chase their dreams and fight against the odds. Their dreams are given wings when, Keshav, a new member of the gated community joins them. 5678 will be available to stream on ZEE5 on November 18 in Tamil.