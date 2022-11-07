Ranveer Singh to be part of Shankar’s Velpari adaptation?

CHENNAI: With speculations doing rounds that the novel 'Velpari' is being made into a film by director Shankar and released in three parts, reports suggest that Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has been roped in.

It is said that the Padmavat actor will be playing a crucial role along with Suriya and Yash of KGF fame.

To be released in major languages of India, the film is said to be made with the biggest budget ever. The shooting of the first part of the film is likely to begin next year.

Velpari is one of the finest novels by award-winning writer Su Venkatesan