'Hostel Daze' season three to come out on OTT on Nov 16

Poster of 'Hostel Daze'
Poster of 'Hostel Daze' Instagram
PTI

MUMBAI: Popular comedy drama series ''Hostel Daze'' is set to return on OTT platform with its third season, the streamer announced Monday.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the new installment of the series will debut on the streamer's platform on November 16, Prime Video said in a press release.

The six-episode series captures the lives of six college students and their hostel experiences. It features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar.

''Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel-resident goes through. The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college.

''While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season,'' the season three description read.

''Hostel Daze'' is directed by Abhinav Anand. The show's previous seasons are already available on the streaming service.

