'Hostel Daze' season three to come out on OTT on Nov 16

MUMBAI: Popular comedy drama series ''Hostel Daze'' is set to return on OTT platform with its third season, the streamer announced Monday.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the new installment of the series will debut on the streamer's platform on November 16, Prime Video said in a press release.

The six-episode series captures the lives of six college students and their hostel experiences. It features Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta and Utsav Sarkar.