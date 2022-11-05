Didn't fit in with beauty standards due to biracial heritage: Carey

LOS ANGELES: Singer Mariah Carey has recalled a moment when she felt she "didn't fit in" with beauty ideals. The 52-year-old singer said that her biracial heritage set her apart as "other" when she was growing up in a small town on New York's Long Island.
The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker said that her family, at that time, didn't have the money for her to spend on looking after her appearance.
She told PEOPLE: "That's when I learned I was definitely 'other.' It would've been great to actually be a chameleon, but I didn't have the tools for it, meaning we didn't have money."
"For people in the white neighbourhoods where we lived, it was clear that I was mixed with something. I wasn't, like, the little girl living next door, with the silky long hair and freckles," she shared.
"I was like, 'Oh my gosh, she's what beauty is supposed to be.' And I didn't fit in with that. I had, like, three shirts, and my hair was textured, honey. But it was several textures, and we were not working together. I don't wanna use the word 'neglected,' but it wasn't a fashion show," Mariah added.
Asked what she'd tell her 12-year-old self, she said: "'Save up your money. Buy some conditioner and a comb, just wet your hair, keep the conditioner on it, and let it air-dry. You'll be okay.' Oh, and I would've said, 'Please don't shave your eyebrows. It's never gonna look good on you.'"
Mariah has channelled her childhood experiences into her new kids' book, "The Christmas Princess", with a positive message at the heart of the story.
She said: "It's a lot about surviving the bullies that are making the main character feel ashamed of who she is. She survives and finds her destiny. Her music rescues her. It's not a Prince Charming who comes in. She saves her own day," she said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android