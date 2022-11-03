'Hum Dono' cooled down Aparshakti after 'Dhokha Round D Corner'

MUMBAI: After playing a character with dark undertones in his last movie 'Dhokha Round D Corner', actor Aparshakti Khurana, had a lot of fun shooting for the music video of his recently released song 'Hum Dono'. The song also features actress Jasmin Bhasin.

It has been sung by singer-songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee, who is known for composing 'Nazam Nazam' from 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'.

Talking about the same, Aparshakti said: "The song is fun and young and can fit into any of your playlist. It is that kind of song that will bring a smile to your face. It is a breath of fresh air for me as well, since my character in my last movie 'Dhokha Round D Corner' was grey and grim, so I had loads of fun shooting for it."

Heaping praise on the song's composer - Arko, the actor further mentioned, "Arko is a fantastic singer and composer. I have always had fun listening to his work, and it's equally fun being in the music video too."

The music video, directed by Vijay Ganguly, has been shot in the picturesque locations of Mussoorie and Dehradun.

'Hum Dono', released under the label of Zee Music, is available to stream on YouTube.